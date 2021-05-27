No terror threat in Sri Lanka: Defence Ministry

Reports on terrorist threats or such related activities have not been revealed in Sri Lanka as of yesterday, stated the Defence ministry in a media communiqué yesterday with regard to the Level-4 US Travel Warning to Sri Lanka.

The media statement said that the U.S. travel warning on Sri Lanka is a general travel warning given by the U.S. State Department under the Level 04 Category.

Although the US travel advisory regarding Sri Lanka has been issued due to the COVID-19 situation, the threat of terrorism is also included by default.

The same has been tweeted by the U.S. Embassy in Colombo stating that the change of Travel Advisory for Sri Lanka from Level 3 to Level 4 was solely due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and there is no change in the terrorist threat level. The same alert has been issued with respect to Japan.

(Source: Daily News)