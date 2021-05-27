Practical decisions needed to mitigate COVID – JVP

The JVP says countries that took objective decisions instead of arbitrary actions have managed to successfully contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking during a youth discussion, former JVP Parliamentarian Bimal Ratnayake said even developed countries like New Zealand implemented practical and nonpartisan plans and have overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the coronavirus related decisions were not taken based on the interests of few people.

Bimal Ratnayake noted several countries in Africa that are ruled by military leaders have failed to mitigate the pandemic since decisions are made based on the whims of few individuals.

He said therefore decisions regarding the COVID-19 crisis in Sri Lanka should not be made by few persons such as the President and the Commander of the Army but instead should be decentralized and taken based on expert advice.

(Source: News Radio)