No use of forming a National Government – Former Prime Minister

Leader of the United National Party Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says there is no use of forming a national government to resolve the prevailing crises.

Speaking during a UNP membership drive in Kirulapone, the former Premier said a national agreement is needed among all factions to uplift the country from the current situation.

The UNP Leader said the country’s situation has never been so severe since the Second World War.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the crisis must be resolved adding the government spent too much time to resolve the crisis and has failed to provide solutions.

He claimed there is a conflict between the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka adding it must be resolved by the government.

The former Premier said the International Monetary Fund handed over its report to the government adding it was not tabled in Parliament thus far.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the prevailing situation must be resolved instead of toppling governments.

He added regardless of party differences, failure to resolve the crisis will lead to the people losing the country over the next few months.

The Former Premier said the country must be protected and taken forward adding that in order to gain the trust of the people a strong agreement must be reached among all parties to resolve the crisis and regarding the economic framework.

(Source: News Radio)