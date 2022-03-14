Cut taxes on fuel – Gammanpila

Sri Lanka’s Former Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila has called on the government to slash the taxes imposed on fuel and provide relief to the People.

He said the government is earning Rs. 750 million daily through taxes imposed on fuel.

Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila says although he was sacked from his portfolio, the critical issues in the country have not been resolved thus far.

He told reporters today (March 14) that the reason for the recent fuel price hike in Sri Lanka was not prompted by the rise in global oil prices.

Gammanpila said that mismanagement of Sri Lanka’s reserves, as well as the forced controls on the rupee, was instrumental in causing the present crisis, including a fuel price hike.

Gammanpila further said during his tenure as the Minister of Energy, when the price of a litre of diesel was increased by Rs. 7 based on recommendations of the President and the Prime Minister, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Sagara Kariyawasam called for his resignation.

The MP questioned what action MP Kariyawasam will seek now that the price of diesel has been increased by Rs. 55 per litre.