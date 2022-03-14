Vasudeva Nanayakkara hands over official residence and vehicles

Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara handed over his official residence and vehicles to the Ministry Secretary today (March 14).

Vasudeva Nanayakkara is the Minister of Water Supply in the present Government.

Minister Nanayakkara earlier boycotted ministerial duties in protest over the removal of Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila from their ministerial posts.

However, he has insisted that he would not resign from the ministerial portfolio.