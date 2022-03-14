Development officers to engage in sick note campaign today

The Development Officers Service Union will launch a sick note campaign today (March 14) based on several demands including salary anomalies of graduates in the state sector.

Chandana Sooriyarachchi, the Secretary of the Trade Union stated that several other trade unions are also supporting the move and the trade union struggle will continue until authorities resolve their concerns.

He threatened to take further trade union action such as massive protest campaigns and indefinite strikes if authorities fail to meet their demands.

He added mass protests will be held at district level today as well.