No weddings from Tuesday (17) – No social gatherings from tonight (15)

Sri Lanka has decided not to allow weddings to take place at homes or reception halls with effect from midnight on Tuesday (17).

This decision was taken to contain COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Army Commander said no social gatherings or functions will be permitted from Sunday (15).

Restaurants can operate only with maximum 50% capacity, however, that too is discouraged, he added.

The above instructions will remain in effect until further notice, said General Shavendra Silva.

Further, the Army Commander requested the general public to refrain from visiting public places.