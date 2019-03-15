The National Police Commission has suspended the transfer issued to the Officer in Charge of the Colombo Crimes Division, Chief Police Inspector Nevil de Silva.

The order was issued after considering an appeal filed by the Chief Police Inspector over his transfer.

The appeal claimed he was issued a transfer as he failed to carry out an unlawful order issued by two senior police officers, over an arrested suspect.

The National Police Commission stated the OIC was transferred to the police headquarters and assigned general duties without the approval of the Commission.

