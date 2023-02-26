NPP protest march tear-gassed
Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters at Ibbanwala Junction near Town Hall in Colombo during the demonstration organised by the National People’s Power (NPP).
The NPP protest was staged against the government demanding the holding of elections without delay.
The NPP protest march reached the Town Hall, Colombo despite the Court Order.
Police has blocked the movement of the protest march at Town Hall and the police read out the court order to the protesters.
JVP leaders including its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake participated in the protest.
UPDATE – 06:34 PM: Nearly 28 people who sustained minor injuries during the protest march in Colombo were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, Hospital sources said.
holding of local elections. What for? It want solve the current problems. What you need is a general election.
OK s***le Ranil is a clown and acting like a stupid school boy. Just like a bull in a china shop he is doing his business and enjoying it. More demonstrations and riots he like it.. But who is going to replace him. This Anura ot that Sajith. Joke. Common be little bit serious.
Apart from this Anura want to have a election the emphasis on the cost of living. This Anura and Sajth was taking about the cost of children’s books, shoes and the rising cost of living i.e fuel, electricity food etc. Actually this is the right price. Before these items was subsidize by heavily borrowing from the IMF and there for the price you pay was much lower. Now you have to pay the right price. No government can bring the price down.
Having said that I was in Sri Lanka for the j=last 5 weeks and it was ok. Everything was available. Most of the people it was a paradise but for some JVP people it is a hell. Children look well fed, well dressed and seems most people are happy. I don’t know what this fuss is about.