NPP protest march tear-gassed

Sri Lanka Police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters

Police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse activists of the opposition National People’s Power (NPP) party during a protest held to urge the government to hold the local council election as scheduled in Colombo on February 26, 2023. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters at Ibbanwala Junction near Town Hall in Colombo during the demonstration organised by the National People’s Power (NPP).

The NPP protest was staged against the government demanding the holding of elections without delay.

The NPP protest march reached the Town Hall, Colombo despite the Court Order.

Police has blocked the movement of the protest march at Town Hall and the police read out the court order to the protesters.

JVP leaders including its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake participated in the protest.

UPDATE – 06:34 PM: Nearly 28 people who sustained minor injuries during the protest march in Colombo were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, Hospital sources said.

