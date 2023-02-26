Fort Magistrate issues court order against protest today (February 26)

The Fort Magistrate today (February 26) issued an order preventing protest or demonstration in several areas in the Colombo Fort causing inconvenience to the public and motorists from 1:00 PM till 8:00 PM today.

Accordingly, the order was issued against 26 persons including Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake from marching towards Galle Face, the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s House, the Finance Ministry premises etc. through several roads in Colombo, and inconveniencing pedestrians or vehicular traffic, or causing damage to public property etc.

This order comes in the backdrop of the announcement of a protest march due to be staged by the National People’s Power (NPP) today.