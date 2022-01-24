One-hour power cut this evening

A one-hour power cut will be implemented throughout the country today due to insufficient supply of furnace oil and diesel to Sapugaskanda and Kelanitissa Power Stations from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) said.

The time schedule for power cuts that are to be imposed tonight is as follows:

Group A – from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM

Group B – from 6.30 PM to 7.30 PM

Group C – from 7.30 PM to 8.30 PM

– from 7.30 PM to 8.30 PM Group D – from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM