No power cuts imposed today – Power Minister

Minister of Power Gamini Lokuge says that a decision has been taken not to impose any power cuts today (January 24), following discussions with the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Lokuge said that a solution had been reached to solve the present power crisis at the meeting held with the President.

Meanwhile, Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says that the President has instructed the Treasury to provide Rs. 93 billion to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to settle its outstanding payments to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).