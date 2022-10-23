One person killed, another injured in shooting incident in Negombo

A 22-year old man was shot dead and another injured after police opened fire at them at Andiambalama in Negombo.

Police said two men who came on a motorcycle had snatched a gold necklace at Negombo town and tried to flee.

Then the two police officers on duty had chased the suspects, one of the suspects on the motorcycle had opened fire at the police, and one of them was killed when the counter fire by police officers.

The other injured person was admitted to the Negombo Hospital.