Let us all dispel darkness shrouding our Motherland – President

It is indeed a pleasure to extend my warm felicitation for Deepavali, being a colourful religious festival of lights celebrated with much reverence by Hindu devotees, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said issuing a press release.

Rest of the President’s statement:

For Deepavali, Hindus illuminate their temples and homes, be it mansions or huts, with light bulbs and lamps symbolising the expelling of the darkness of ignorance and creating the radiance of knowledge.

Only light can dispel darkness. Therefore, in the spirit of Deepavali let us all cast aside all differences and come together to collectively dispel the darkness that is currently shrouding our Motherland, with unprecedented challenges.

Peace, brotherhood and unity are of significance in the celebration of Deepavali and I request all Sri Lankans irrespective of race, religion or political affiliation to unite around the light of Deepavali to rebuild the country.

I am hopeful that this Deepavali celebration will be the beginning of a better future that will fulfil everyone’s wishes and make Sri Lanka a prosperous nation. I wish all Hindu Devotees a very Happy Deepavali festival.