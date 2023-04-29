One person shot dead inside a house in Lunugamwehera

A 37-year-old man was shot dead inside a house in Lunugamwehera last night (April 28).

The victim had succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place at a time when there was no power, and the murderer had immediately fled the scene.

The motive behind the murder was not immediately clear and the Lunugamwehera Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the gunman.