Notorious criminal ‘Kudu Anju’ arrested in France – Interpol confirms

Notorious criminal and drug trafficker Sinhara Amal Saminda Silva alias Kudu Anju has been arrested in France, Sri Lanka Police confirmed today (April 29).

The INTERPOL informed the arrest of ‘Kudu Anju’ to the Sri Lankan authorities, police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

In 2020, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) obtained a Red Notice for the arrest of 14 members of organized crimes and drug trafficking, including Kudu Anju who were hiding in foreign countries.

It is reported, he was taken into custody by the French law enforcement authorities following a complaint filed by his wife over a personal dispute between the duo.