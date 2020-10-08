Symptoms of COVID-19 first started appearing among workers at the Brandix facility in Minuwangoda from 20 September, Brandix sources said. The medical centre at Brandix had given only pain relief medication to a majority of employees who had complained of fever, colds and cough.

By 27 September, a considerable number of employees had fallen sick. However, certain officials of the organisation had not made any effort to provide proper medical care. Today, as a result of not being farsighted, the organisation is facing a serious situation.

“All those who fell sick and went to the medical centre were only given pain relief medication.” employees under quarantine said.

In addition, they said suspicion has arisen regarding the material imported from India recently. They are of the opinion that it is important to focus attention on garments being manufactured using this material and the time frame it commenced.

