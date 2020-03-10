Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today said that a protest will be launched if the the government does not pass the benefits of the reduction of the world crude oil prices.

Premadasa made these comments during a press conference today (10).

“World crude oil prices have dropped by 41% and it is not fair for the government to deprive its citizens from such benefits,” Premadasa added.

“We will launch a peaceful protest if the government fails to act on this demand.”

According to Premadasa, with the global price reduction of crude oil, the the government could reduce a litre of 95 Octane from Rs. 161 to Rs. 94 and reduce a litre of Super diesel from Rs. 132 to Rs. 67.75.

(Source: The Morning)