Parinda Ranasinghe appointed as Sri Lanka’s 49th Attorney General
Posted by Editor on July 12, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Mr. K. Parinda Ranasinghe, P.C., was sworn in as the 49th Attorney General of Sri Lanka this morning (July 12).
The ceremony took place at the Presidential Secretariat, where he took the oath before Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
This appointment, made by President Wickremesinghe in accordance with the powers vested in him under Article 61E(b) of the Constitution, marks a significant step in the nation’s judicial landscape.
The President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
