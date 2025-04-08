Parliament approves probe committee on IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon

Posted by Editor on April 8, 2025 - 6:30 pm

A resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandhu Tennakoon from his post was unanimously passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (April 8).

The resolution was passed without debate, with the division taking place at 5:45 PM. A total of 151 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favor, while none voted against it.

The motion was presented by National People’s Power (NPP) MP Lakmali Hemachandra, who proposed the appointment of a Committee of Inquiry in accordance with Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.

The motion cited allegations of misconduct and gross abuse of power by IGP Deshabandhu Tennakoon, referring to Sections 3(d) and 3(e), read with Section 5 of the said Act.

The resolution was signed by 115 MPs representing the ruling party and was officially handed over to the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, on March 25, 2025.