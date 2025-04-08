Cabinet Approval granted for recruitment of 30,000 graduates to Sri Lanka’s public service

Cabinet approval has been granted for a proposal to recruit 30,000 graduates and young individuals to fill essential vacancies in the public service in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, considering the current vacancies in the public sector, approval has already been granted to proceed with 18,853 new recruitments under the first phase.

To facilitate this, a committee headed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister has been appointed to review the existing staff in various public institutions and submit recommendations for essential recruitments.

This recruitment drive aims to fill critical public sector vacancies, taking into account the sharp increase in unemployed graduates and youth due to the recent economic and political instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current state of public finances.

For this purpose, Cabinet approval has been granted for the proposal submitted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, to allocate Rs. 10 billion from the 2025 budget.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has decided that the respective ministries must take prompt action to call for applications and proceed with the recruitments in accordance with the prescribed recruitment procedures.