Parliamentary committees summon CBSL officials over 70% salary increase

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2024 - 8:38 am

Several parliamentary committees have decided to summon Central Bank officials to inquire about the legal basis of the significant salary increase given to Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) employees.

Recent media reports revealed that the Central Bank has increased the salaries of its employees by 70%, a move that drew heavy criticism from both the ruling party and opposition parliamentarians.

It is reported that Central Bank officials have been summoned by several parliamentary committees in view of the situation that caused great controversy in the country.

Chief Opposition Whip, MP Lakshman Kiriella also recently requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to call the Central Bank officials to Parliament and question them in this regard.