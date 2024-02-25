Parliamentary committees summon CBSL officials over 70% salary increase
Several parliamentary committees have decided to summon Central Bank officials to inquire about the legal basis of the significant salary increase given to Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) employees.
Recent media reports revealed that the Central Bank has increased the salaries of its employees by 70%, a move that drew heavy criticism from both the ruling party and opposition parliamentarians.
It is reported that Central Bank officials have been summoned by several parliamentary committees in view of the situation that caused great controversy in the country.
Chief Opposition Whip, MP Lakshman Kiriella also recently requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to call the Central Bank officials to Parliament and question them in this regard.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Wanindu Hasaranga suspended for two matches, fined February 25, 2024
- Parliamentary committees summon CBSL officials over 70% salary increase February 25, 2024
- STF arrests Army Corporal over Mahabage shooting that killed “Ukkuwa” February 24, 2024
- Senior U.S. official discusses Sri Lanka’s IMF program in Colombo February 24, 2024
- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State commends Sri Lanka’s economic efforts February 23, 2024