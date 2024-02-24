STF arrests Army Corporal over Mahabage shooting that killed “Ukkuwa”
The Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a key suspect this morning (February 24), linked to the shooting incident at Mahabage.
The suspect, identified as a Corporal in the Sri Lanka Army serving with the 4th Gemunu Hewa Battalion in Chenkaladi camp, attempted to flee when the STF moved to arrest him.
Later, army intelligence officers detained the suspect in the Ampara area.
Three unidentified assailants had opened fire using a revolver around 7:15 AM on February 21 near a meat shop in Elapitiwala Junction, Mahabage, leaving the shop owner dead.
The victim succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama.
The deceased was identified as Hettiarachchige Don Sujith alias “Ukkuwa,” the brother-in-law of the criminal gang leader “Welle Saranga,” and a resident of North Batagama in Ja-Ela.
