‘Pillayan’ arrested

Posted by Editor on April 8, 2025 - 9:12 pm
Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan Or Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan alias Pillayan

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan”), was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago, police said.

