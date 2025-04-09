Trade War: U.S. Imposes Massive 104% Tariff on Chinese Imports

Posted by Editor on April 9, 2025 - 8:52 am

The White House has confirmed that a 104% tariff on imports will be imposed on China starting today (April 9).

This will take effect from 9:30 AM Sri Lanka time today (April 9).

Meanwhile, the White House states that around 70 countries, including Sri Lanka, are expected to engage in discussions with the United States regarding tariffs.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that no one wins in a trade war.

In response to two separate instances where the United States imposed 54% tariffs on China, China retaliated by imposing 34% counter-tariffs on the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing opposition, warned that if China does not remove the tariffs within 24 hours, the U.S. will raise the tariffs on China to as much as 104%.

However, China has rejected this.