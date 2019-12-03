Colombo High Court has released the former Civil Aviation Minister Piyankara Jayaratne from all charges in the case over SriLankan Catering Limited.

The order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne.

When the case was taken up for hearing today, the Judge was informed that the case was filed without the consent of the bribery commissioners.

Considering the request the court allowed the Bribery Commission to withdraw its indictment and ordered for the release of Jayaratne from the case.