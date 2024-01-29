Piyath Nikeshala arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2024 - 9:15 pm

Social activist Piyath Nikeshala has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this evening (January 29), police said.

Piyath Nikeshala was reportedly arrested after arriving at the Computer Crimes Division of the CID to record a statement over publishing a recorded telephone conversation between Public Security Minister Tiran Alles and another social media activist on his YouTube channel.

Piyath Nikeshala was also arrested in June, 2023 over the live streaming on social media of the incident of burning President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo on July 09, 2022.