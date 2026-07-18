PM Harini says protecting street animals is a shared responsibility

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 18, 2026 - 4:31 pm

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says protecting the lives and welfare of street animals is a shared responsibility, as keeping companion animals has become an important part of the country’s culture.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending the opening ceremony of PET EXPO 2026 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo yesterday (July 17) as the Chief Guest.

The exhibition was organised by the Association of Companion Animal Practitioners of Sri Lanka (ACAPSL).

During the event, Prime Minister Amarasuriya visited the “Aloka” exhibition booth, which was set up to raise public awareness about the protection and welfare of street animals.

She officially opened the booth’s activities by ceremonially handing over a rescued street puppy to its new adopter.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said she was pleased to see veterinary services in Sri Lanka continuing to develop with a clear vision for the future.

However, she expressed concern over the practice of abandoning puppies and kittens in public places, including temples, and urged the public to pay greater attention to the wellbeing of street animals.

The Prime Minister said the recent Cabinet approval of a paper on animal welfare had created an opportunity for the Government to introduce policies aimed at improving the lives and wellbeing of animals.

She also recalled the recent heartwarming story that gained international attention about the special bond between a young Sri Lankan girl and a porcupine.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya said relationships between children and companion animals play an important role in child development.

She added that interacting with animals helps children develop empathy, compassion, kindness and love through their everyday experiences.

The event was attended by ACAPSL President Dr. Nuwan Wickramasinghe and other members of the Association, Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, Colombo District Member of Parliament Najith Indrika, the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science of the University of Peradeniya, university academics and a large number of invitees.