Scout officials from Asia-Pacific region complete Management Course at KDU

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 18, 2026 - 4:11 pm

Scout officials and commissioners from more than 10 Asia-Pacific countries have successfully completed a Scout Management Course jointly organised by General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) and the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM).

The certificate-awarding ceremony was held on July 17 at the KDU premises in Ratmalana under the patronage of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.).

Addressing the ceremony, the Defence Secretary said true leaders have the exceptional ability to inspire others and that the Scout Movement plays a special role in developing such individuals.

He said the certificates presented to those who successfully completed the course were evidence of their leadership abilities.

The Defence Secretary urged the participants to use the knowledge and skills gained through the programme positively to help build a better future for society.

He also joined the presentation of certificates to the participants. Scout leaders representing Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan received certificates during the ceremony.

The event was attended by a distinguished international delegation from the WOSM Asia-Pacific Region, including Regional Scout Committee Chairperson Dato’ Dr. Mohd Zin Bin Bidin.

The Vice Chancellor of KDU, senior military officers, university academics, officials of the Sri Lanka Scout Association and representatives of the WOSM Asia-Pacific Region were also present.