Rakitha, Charith and Aruna further remanded until July 28, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 17, 2026 - 1:59 pm

Attorney Rakitha Rajapakshe and two others have been further remanded until July 28, 2026, over an alleged Rs. 120 million bribery case linked to organised criminal Nandun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, also known as “Harak Kata”.

The order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The other two suspects are former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana organiser Charith Abeysinghe and former Executive Director of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. Aruna Warushahennadige.

Rakitha Rajapakshe is the son of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

The three suspects were arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on June 25, 2026.

They are accused of soliciting and receiving Rs. 120 million in bribes from the wife of Harak Kata.