Sri Lanka should become trusted hub linking Asia, Middle East and Africa: Namal

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 17, 2026 - 1:19 pm

Sri Lanka should become a trusted connectivity hub linking Asia, the Middle East and Africa while preparing its young people for the jobs the world will need in the future, SLPP National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa said.

He made these remarks while addressing the Global Economic Cooperation (GEC) East Summit held in Singapore.

Rajapaksa said he presented his vision for an “Indian Ocean Century” at the summit, noting that the world was entering not merely an Indian Ocean decade, but an Indian Ocean century.

He said Sri Lanka must prepare its young people not only for the jobs available today, but also for future employment opportunities created by global changes.

The next generation should also be empowered to lead by promoting innovation, cooperation and the ability to create the environment needed for progress, he added.

Rajapaksa said the Indian Ocean had served for centuries as a meeting point connecting different civilisations.

He stressed that it must now become a pathway connecting the shared future of countries and communities across the region.