Man arrested with grenades, ammunition and 34,000 illegal cigarettes

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 17, 2026 - 9:47 am

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Yakkala with two live hand grenades, several types of ammunition and 34,000 duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Officers of the Colombo District Crime Division carried out the raid on the night of July 16, 2026, based on information they had received.

Police seized two foreign-made live hand grenades, 32 pistol rounds, an M16 ammunition magazine containing 11 rounds and six revolver rounds.

They also seized 34,000 cigarettes allegedly brought into Sri Lanka without paying customs duty.

The suspect is a resident of Ragama.

The Colombo District Crime Division is conducting further investigations.