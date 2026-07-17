Former IGP C.D. Wickramaratne found dead at Thalahena home

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 17, 2026 - 7:58 am

Former Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has died from a gunshot wound at his residence in Thalahena, with police suspecting that he shot himself.

Following the shooting, he was taken to Mulleriyawa Hospital this morning (July 17).

Hospital sources said he had already died by the time he was brought to the hospital.

Chandana Deepal Wickramaratne, commonly known as C.D. Wickramaratne, was born on March 26, 1963, and was 63 years old at the time of his death.

Wickramaratne served in the Sri Lanka Police for more than 30 years and was the country’s 35th Inspector General of Police.

Before his appointment as Police Chief, he served as the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Southern Province.

On April 29, 2019, Wickramaratne was appointed Acting Inspector General of Police after then-Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara was sent on compulsory leave earlier that day following the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on April 21, 2019.

He was officially confirmed as Inspector General of Police on November 25, 2020, and served in the post until his retirement on November 25, 2023.