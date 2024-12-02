Police clash with Development Officers; Several injured, four arrested

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2024 - 2:35 pm

A protest by Development Officers took place in front of the Ministry of Education at Isurupaya, Battaramulla leading to a tense situation as police attempted to disperse the demonstrators.

The protest involving around 500 Development Officers caused severe traffic congestion on the Kottawa-Borella Road (174 bus route) with the road completely blocked near the Ministry.

The Development Officers who have been teaching for four years are demanding to be absorbed into the permanent teaching service.

Two Development Officers attached to the teachers’ service were injured and four others were arrested during the protest in front of the Education Ministry, police said.

Reportedly, several police officers were injured during the clash.

A special meeting was held yesterday (December 1) at the Ministry of Education to address the issue focusing on the recruitment of Development Officers into the teaching service in line with Supreme Court directives and the recommendations of the Public Service Commission.