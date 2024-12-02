Report on MPs’, Ministers’ and former Presidents’ allowances submitted

The report of the committee tasked with reviewing the allowances and entitlements of Members of Parliament, Ministers and former Presidents was submitted to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (December 2).

The committee was chaired by former Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chitrasiri.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake were also in attendance.