Police Constable who assaulted civilian on road interdicted

A police constable attached to Maharagama Police has been interdicted over an assault on a civilian, a video of which went viral on social media.

Police said the incident was reported this morning at Pannipitiya in the Maharagama police area this morning (29).

Sri Lanka Police launched a probe into the incident after the video clip of the said police constable assaulting a civilian in the middle of the road.

Investigations revealed that the police constable had assaulted the civilian, who was a lorry driver after an accident in Pannipitiya this morning.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the incident had taken place when the lorry crashed into the Traffic OIC of the Maharagama Police.