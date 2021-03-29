Tests confirm cancerous substance in coconut oil

Samples of the substandard coconut oil consignments imported to Sri Lanka have failed a second test and reconfirmed it contains cancerous substances.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardana said the Director General of the Sri Lanka Customs reiterated that the stocks of coconut oil were under no circumstances released to the market.

The Minister said the re-export of the stock was delayed as the companies that imported the stock of oil have the right to appeal and call for a second examination.

Meanwhile, former Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Nalinda Jayatissa stated that information has been received that coconut oil imported from another company has been released to the market without undergoing any testing.