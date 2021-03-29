Authorities using myths to silence the public – JVP

JVP former Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayathissa says authorities are using myths to silence the public.

Speaking during a discussion on social media the former MP claimed certain media outlets in the country also prioritise myths over science.

He said media outlets have not given more publicity for scientific findings as it will not help them sway the public towards their political ideologies.

Former JVP MP Nalinda Jayathissa said it is not surprising that the public has been chasing behind syrups to cure COVID-19 since, myths and irrational solutions are on airways on hourly basis.

He said politicians have also been using non-scientific findings to push their agendas among the public.

(Source: News Radio)