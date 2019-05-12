May 13 2019 May 13, 2019 May 13, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Police curfew in Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya & Dummalasuriya

Police car

Police curfew has been imposed within Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya and Dummalasuriya Police division with immediate effect, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The curfew has been imposed to diffuse a tense situation in the relevant area, the Police said.

Accordingly, the police curfew will in effect until 6 am tomorrow (13).

Meanwhile, police curfew is currently imposed within Chilaw city limits and is set to be lifted at 4 am tomorrow.