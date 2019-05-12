Police curfew in Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya & Dummalasuriya
Posted in Local News
Police curfew has been imposed within Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya and Dummalasuriya Police division with immediate effect, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.
The curfew has been imposed to diffuse a tense situation in the relevant area, the Police said.
Accordingly, the police curfew will in effect until 6 am tomorrow (13).
Meanwhile, police curfew is currently imposed within Chilaw city limits and is set to be lifted at 4 am tomorrow.