Police curfew has been imposed within Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya and Dummalasuriya Police division with immediate effect, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The curfew has been imposed to diffuse a tense situation in the relevant area, the Police said.

Accordingly, the police curfew will in effect until 6 am tomorrow (13).

Meanwhile, police curfew is currently imposed within Chilaw city limits and is set to be lifted at 4 am tomorrow.