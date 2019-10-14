Oct 14 2019 October 14, 2019 October 14, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Police shoot at Jeep that ignored order to stop

One person was hospitalised when the police opened fire at a jeep in which a group of excise officers were travelling in at Araiviyal Nagar in Kilinochchi this morning.

The police had ordered the jeep to stop based on information that drugs were being transported; however, the driver continued on ignoring the police command to stop the vehicle.

The driver who was injured in the shooting is receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi Hospital.

