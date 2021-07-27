Police to raid households employing underage children as domestic aides

The Police is to conduct special operations in the Colombo City and suburbs in the Western Province from today to trace underage children who are working as domestic helpers, Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said the Police Children and Women’s Bureau and Community Police will conduct the raids.

“Recent incidents show there are instances where underage children are being brought to Colombo from up country to serve as domestic servants and then were subject to cruelty and inhuman treatment by their so-called employers,” SDIG Rohana said.

He said stringent action will be taken against such employers and the brokers who bring these children from up country or other areas to Colombo to work as domestic aides.

(Source: Daily Mirror)