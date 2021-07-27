Eight COVID deaths at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital on Sunday

Eight persons died of COVID pneumonia at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle on Sunday (25), the respective post-mortems carried out on the deaths revealed.

Four of them succumbed to the virus while receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle while the other four died at home. Subsequent PCR tests confirmed that they were infected with the virus. At the inquest it was also revealed that among the dead there was a mother of three who had been given the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The mother is a resident of Makuluwa, Galle. She had been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital with symptoms such as fever and cough. Tests confirmed that he was infected with the COVID virus. Among the dead was a 68-year-old person from Poddala who had been suffering from diabetes. He had been hospitalized with fever and abdominal pain.

The other victim was a 55 year old resident of Gintota. He died at home and the PCR test confirmed that he was infected with COVID. A mother (89) of four from Moneragala that was being treated at the Karapitiya hospital for Covid 19 also died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

(Source: Daily News – By Mahinda P. Liyanage)