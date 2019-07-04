The revolver of one of the Traffic Policemen on duty had been taken away by an individual, while the two Policemen tried to take an unlicenced motorcycle to the Police Station in Puttur, Batticaloa, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

He said two other individuals, who had come on a motorcycle had attempted to stop the Policemen taking the unlicensed motorcycle to the Police Station and had fallen on the road in the attempt.

Meanwhile several villagers had arrived at the scene and proceeded to assault the two policemen, during this incident a suspect had also stolen and made off with the service revolver of one of the assaulted policemen, police said.

The two Police Constables were admitted to hospital following the incident.