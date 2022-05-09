Polonnaruwa MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala found dead amidst protest

Polonnaruwa District Parliamentarian Amarakeerthi Athukorala who opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, officers said.

According to reports he has shot himself.

Meanwhile, enraged by the shooting, the mob attacked the MP’s car and overturned it in the city centre.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as his loyalists went on rampage today, injuring dozens of anti-government protesters in Colombo.