Postal voting for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election allowed today and tomorrow

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2024 - 10:51 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced that postal voting for the 2024 Presidential Election can be conducted today (September 11) and tomorrow (September 12).

Government employees who were unable to vote by post on September 4, 5, and 6 can use these two days to cast their postal votes.

The Commission has also stated that if postal votes are not cast on these days, there will be no further opportunities to vote by post on any other day, including September 21, when the Presidential Election will take place.

Therefore, voters opting for postal voting today should visit the district election office or the Divisional Secretariat at their workplace to cast their votes.