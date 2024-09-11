Seetha Arambepola appointed as State Minister for Health, Women’s and Child Affairs

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2024 - 1:15 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed MP Seetha Kumari Arambepola as the Minister of State for Health, Women’s and Child Affairs.

The Presidential Media Division (PMD) made this announcement today (September 11).

Dr. Seetha Arambepola, a medical practitioner by profession, previously served as the State Minister for Health.

She entered Parliament through the national list of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Before this, she was the State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research, and Innovation, and briefly served as the Governor of the Western Province from December 2019 to March 2020.