350 prisoners to be released in Sri Lanka on prisoners’ day

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2024 - 3:45 pm

A total of 350 prisoners serving sentences for minor offenses will be released from prisons across Sri Lanka tomorrow (September 12), to mark Prisoners’ Day, according to Prisons Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake.

These prisoners have been granted a special Presidential pardon under the authority vested in the President through Article 34 of the Constitution.