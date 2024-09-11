Keheliya Rambukwella granted bail

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2024 - 5:05 pm

Former Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, along with two others, who were remanded over the alleged import of substandard human immunoglobulin vials, were granted bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (September 11).

Rambukwella has been ordered to be released on two personal bail bonds of Rs. 500,000 each and a cash bond of Rs. 100,000.

One of the bail signatories must be a close relative of the defendant.

Additionally, Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama has imposed a foreign travel ban on the former minister and ordered him to surrender his passport.