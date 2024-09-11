Law & Society Trust launches 2024 Presidential Election survey

September 11, 2024

The Law & Society Trust (LST) has conducted an island-wide survey titled “Presidential Election 2024: Aspirations of the People.”

The survey, which included over 2,800 respondents from all districts, aimed to capture the views of Sri Lankans from different ethnic backgrounds, including Sinhalese, Muslims, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Malaiyaga (plantation) Tamils.

The findings were released on September 10, 2024, at an event held at Taprobane, Colombo.

This survey comes at a crucial time, as the 2024 Presidential Election is the first since the 2022 Aragalaya, a period of significant political upheaval in Sri Lanka.

The country remains in crisis, facing unresolved economic, social, and political challenges. Against this backdrop, the survey sought to understand voters’ priorities and preferences as they prepare to choose their next leader.

Participants were asked whether they had decided on a candidate and the factors influencing their decision. The survey also explored how these factors compare to those considered in previous presidential elections, including economic issues, the rule of law, national concerns, family allegiance, and the ethnicity of the candidates.

Additionally, respondents were asked how they determine if a candidate aligns with their aspirations and what actions they would take if their chosen candidate fails to fulfill their promises.

The survey also collected demographic information such as age, gender, ethnicity, occupation, and voting history.

At the same event, LST launched its new website, which received top honors at the bestweb.lk annual award ceremony.

The website was recognized for offering the best mobile user experience in the non-profit category and won the gold award for the best website in the same category.

The full survey report and other important social interventions by LST, spanning over four decades, can now be accessed through this newly launched website.